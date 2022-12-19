Share:

An anti-terrorism court on Monday approved extension in interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till Jan 10 in a case of alleged violence during protests.

As the anti-terrorism court judge took up the case, the former prime minister’s lawyer, Babar Awan, submitted a petition seeking exemption of his client from appearance in the case on medical grounds. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till Jan 10.

The PTI chief, secretary-general Asad Umar and dozens of party workers were booked in October last for alleged violence during the protests in Islamabad. Violence sparked following the Election Commission of Pakistan s (ECP) decision to disqualify Mr Khan as a member of the National Assembly. The case was registered at the Sagjani police station under various sections including that of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The top election body, in its ruling, stated that Imran Khan presented a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices. The decision was unanimously taken by the ECP s five-member bench.