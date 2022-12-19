Share:

ISLAMABAD- The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has invited applications from students for getting admission in short courses for understanding the Arabic language.

According to an official of the university, a 12-week long short course would begin on December 27, while a 24-month long (Sunday only) Arabic learning course would commence on January 1, 2023. The fee for both aforementioned courses is Rs 15,000 each. Candidates having matric or equivalent religious certificate were eligible to apply for the short course by December 26, the official said. It may be added that the university has already been conducting short-duration courses, including a certificate in Arabic language and an advanced diploma in the Arabic language.