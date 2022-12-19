Share:

Education is the fundamental right of each and every person who possesses the ability to reason. It helps individuals have their perspective see the world, and recognize good and bad. Education is that belonging which can never be taken. It is the tremendous expanse of information and shrewdness where genuine searchers and ready-to-learn individuals never get drained yet they continue to make a plunge at it and illuminate their reality with its light. Nelson Mandela cited: “Schooling is the most remarkable weapon which you can use to change the world!”

As indicated by the A-37 of the Constitution of Pakistan, “Ladies’ schooling is the central right of each and every female resident”. Be that as it may, the high gap in the education rate is at the highest point of the issues of the state, fundamentally in provincial regions. Here I will give noticeable quality to the issues faced by young women in areas of Karachi like Malir.

ILYAS AKASH,

Karachi.