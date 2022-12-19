PESHAWAR    -     Adviser to the Prime Minister  Engr Amir Muqam on  Saturday said that the politics  of Imran Niazi was taking  last hiccups and all his  dramas from resignations to  assemblies were proved as  to be flopped. The one-point  agenda politics of PTI Chairman  was the main cause of  instability and economic  problems in the country, he  said while talking to journalists  at Pir Baba in Buner. Imran  failed to deliver in Khyber  Pakhtunkhwa despite his  party’s long rule and today  no one was ready to move  with him due to his numerous  u-turns and lies-based  politics. He claimed that  even his own Chief Minister  was not happy with Imran,  adding Yum e Nejat would  be observed after the resignations  of PTI and an effective  system would be established  in the provinces after  the election. He said the ill  designs of Tosha Khana and  watch looters would not succeed.  He said Imran had put  the country’s on the verge  of default and made several  dramas to save his Govt.  Despite the anti-economic  policies of Imran Khan,  he said the country was put  on the road to progress by  the Prime Minister Shehbaz  Sharif and hoped that economy  would come back on  track soon.

