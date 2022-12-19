Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurang­zeb on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) chairman Im­ran Khan set a hor­rendous record of corruption during his government’s tenure, but ironically failed to prove a single allega­tion levelled against his political opponents.

“Imran Khan will come to his sense once he starts answering about his corruption,” she said in a news state­ment. She also clarified that the country had not default­ed, but Imran Khan had in every way. “Leave the insti­tutions aside, tell about the thefts and corruption done by you and your spouse while heading the previous govern­ment,” she said while reject­ing the PTI’s chief undue crit­icism of the heads of different institutions. The minister be­lieved that Imran Khan would not dissolve the provincial as­semblies of Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa at any cost. She alleged that Imran Khan was desperately seeking an NRO-like concession from the incumbent Chief Elec­tion Commissioner. She fur­ther asked Imran Khan to get ready to answer before the court which would hear the cases of his alleged corrup­tion in the foreign funding and Toshakhana scams.