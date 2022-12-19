Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for De­fence Khawaja Muham­mad Asif has said that for­mer prime minister Imran Khan attempted to make the national institutions controversial, but failure was his destiny.

Addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ conven­tion here on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan’s big­gest regret is that he could not get an opportunity to select the army chief of his choice, adding that he wanted to appoint an army chief who would allow him to extend his rule for an­other 10 years.

Kh Asif said that Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, during his around four-year tenure in govern­ment, destroyed the na­tional economy. He said people were suffering as a consequence of Imran Khan government’s failure and wrong policies.

He said Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide but not take loans. However, in the history of the coun­try, no government took as much loan as the pre­vious government of Im­ran Khan did. The feder­al defence minister said that the coalition govern­ment in Centre was trying day and night for the last eight months to improve and revive the country’s economy. It is determined and very soon it would be able to bring the coun­try’s economy on the right track, he added.

He said that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and the allies were trying their best to provide relief to the common man. Kh Asif said the lies and thefts of Imran Khan had come to the fore in the form of au­dio leaks. He sold out jew­ellery worth Rs 6 billion from Toshakhana for only Rs 15 million. He alleged that Imran Khan and his wife had turned politics into a business.