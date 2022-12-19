Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Notable poets from across the country recited their poetry in an international Mushaira, Jashan-e-Qamar, organised by Bazm-e-Wafa-e-Qalam in the honour of world-fame poetess Rehana Qamar, here in Toba Tek Singh. Renowned poet from Lahore Khalid Sharif presided over the ceremony, while Manzar Philori was the guest of honour. Other poets, who recited their poetry, included Abbas Tabish, Shakeel Jazib, Farhat Zahid, Farhat Perveen, Rubina Nazir Chohan Bina, Assistant Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Abid Shabbir Leghari Aabi, Rakhshanda Naveed, Fakhir Chaudhry, Ejaz Saqib, Irum Ashraf and Dr Adnan. Poet and compere Aatir Alfaihani conducted the programme. Rehana Qamar appreciated Bazm-e-Wafa-e-Qalam team for organising the literary event. Talking to the media, she mentioned that such programmes provided younger generation healthy activities. “Such events should be arranged on regular basis in order to provide maximum opportunities to our poets to exhibit their prowess and the listeners to enjoy literary programs,” she added.