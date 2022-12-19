Share:

Peshawar - Provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan here on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of four policemen in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district. In a press statement, Aimal Wali said that target killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached its peak this year and as many as 105 police jawans embraced martyrdom. He criticised the PTI government in KP saying that the ruling party failed to save precious human lives. He demanded of the provincial government to take pragmatic security measures to combat the militancy in Pashtun belt rather than hatching conspiracies to gain power.