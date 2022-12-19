Share:

In yet another tragic incident, militants attacked the Burgi police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat early Sunday morning, leaving four policemen dead and injuring as many. The flame of terror continues to spread as civilians and law enforcement officials are being targeted in different parts of the country.

According to reports, militants attacked the police station at midnight and tried to enter the building while there were more than 60 policemen on duty. The encounter lasted for almost 45 minutes after which the attackers managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, the police suspect the banned TTP as the group is known to operate in the area.

The growing number of attacks just underscores how concerning the situation is with the group having infiltrated multiple parts of the country while the negotiations were ongoing. In fact, in a recent interview to CNN, Noor Wali Mehsud, leader of the TTP, pushed back against claims that they are getting any backing from the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul, saying that his group was attacking Pakistan from “within its territory”. The leader further argued that the group possesses the capacity to continue fighting for many more decades and that it requires no assistance from Kabul. While these claims may be exaggerated to some extent, they are concerning nonetheless. However, given the links between the TTP and the Afghan Taliban, it is also likely that such statements are being put out to deflect the attention and pressure that is being put on Kabul.

Regardless of the cooperation we receive from the Afghan Taliban with regards to clamping down on the TTP, this is now a serious internal security threat and we will now have to take matters into our own hands. This will require a coordinated effort all around the country like we have witnessed in the past. but for that to happen, party politics and interests will have to be set aside. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s jibe at the KP chief minister following the attack is in bad taste and quite insensitive. Whether the KP CP was in the province or not, it would have had little bearing on the events that took place. This is not the first time a police station has come under attack, so raising questions about preparedness or vigilance is just opportunistic, and this is the last thing we need if we are to tackle this menace.