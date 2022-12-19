Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the federal government to submit details of gifts retained by the country’s dignitaries and officials, including prime ministers, from the Toshakhana from 1947 till to date.

LHC Justice Asim Hafeez issued the order while hearing a petition filed a by a citizen named Munir Ahmed through his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique. The petitioner argued that the details of the gifts obtained by the officials from Toshakhana should be made public.

In his reply, a lawyer of the federal government said the details about the gifts could not be provided since they are confidential.

To which, Justice Asim Hafeez remarked when a person obtained something from the state gift repository, he had to declare it in its returns. A thing announced in tax returns is no longer confidential, he said.

The court ordered the federal government to submit the details till January 16, adding that it would be decided then if the details are confidential or not.