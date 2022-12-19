Share:

LUSAIL - Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penal­ties after Lionel Mes­si scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down.

It was an extraordi­nary night of drama, high emotion and fluc­tuating fortunes, de­livering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tourna­ment as its two star players delivered com­mand performances on the biggest stage of all. Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sid­ed victory after Messi’s penalty and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control but

Mbappe converted an 80th-min­ute penalty and volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina ahead again but Mbappe levelled with another penalty, becom­ing the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick af­ter England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966. That took the game to a shootout where Argenti­na keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s effort and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Gonzalo Montiel to chance to win it, which he glee­fully took.

Argentina have now won six of their seven World Cup shootouts, including the quar­ter-final against the Nether­lands a week ago when they also blew a 2-0 lead, while France have lost three of five, but with two of those defeats coming in finals. It meant that after his record 26th World Cup match, at the fifth and final time of asking, the 35-year-old Messi claimed the trophy he demand­ed, lifting him up alongside Di­ego Maradona, the country’s first football God who carried them to their emotional second triumph in 1986 following their first in 1978.

It seems all the more incred­ible coming a month after his team began the tournament by suffering statistically the big­gest upset in World Cup his­tory when they were beaten by Saudi Arabia. “I cannot be­lieve that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Un­believable, but this team re­sponds to everything,” Argen­tina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “I am proud of the work they did. With the blows we re­ceived today, this makes you emotional. I want to tell peo­ple to enjoy, it’s a historic mo­ment for our country.”

There seemed little hint of the drama to come as Argen­tina dominated the first hour, outrunning and outfighting a flat French team seeking to be the first to retain the title since Brazil 60 years ago. They went ahead when the recalled Di Maria beat Ousmane Dembele and was tripped for a penalty that Messi slotted in after 23 minutes.

There then came one of the best goals to grace a final af­ter 36 minutes when instinc­tive passing by Nahuel Molina, Messi, Julian Alvarez and Alex­is Mac Allister set up Di Maris to slide in the second. France barely fired a shot in anger until the 80th minute when Nicolas Otamendi tripped Randal Kolo Muani and Mbappe, previously anonymous, expertly converted the resulting penalty.

A minute later he swept in a brilliant equalising volley af­ter combining cleverly with Marcus Thuram, stunning the massed Argentine fans watch­ing their team concede two quick-fire goals for the third time in the tournament. Argen­tina regained the lead after a counter-attack when the tire­less Lautaro Martinez smashed a shot at Hugo Lloris and Mes­si pounced on the rebound with a rare right-footed finish, tech­nology confirming the ball had crossed the line.

The drama was not over, how­ever, as Mbappe hammered a shot against the arm of Montiel to win another penalty in the 117th minute, which he calmly dispatched for an amazing hat-trick and a tournament-top­ping eighth goal. He and Mes­si both converted the opening spot-kicks of the shootout but then had to stand back and let their team mates decide their destiny.