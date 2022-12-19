Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a man in the Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Sunday. According to police sources, the victim was on his way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene in the Zarghoonabad near Nawan Killi. The victim died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The body of the deceased was shifted to the civil hospital for medico-legal formalities. The identity of the victim and the reason for his murder could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started a search to trace out attackers.