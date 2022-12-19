Share:

About Qatar National Day:

* Qatar National Day is a great occasion where the people of Qatar show cohesion, solidarity, and unity in meanings of love for homeland, loyalty to ancestors and fathers and their unforgettable sacrifices. It is the Day of pride of the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, may God protect him, the leader of the process of achievement, development, and promising future.

* The slogan of Qatar National Day 2022 ‘Our Unity Source of Our Strength, quoted from a speech of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, may God protect him, is affirming the approach of cohesion, solidarity, and unity of the people of Qatar to face challenges and achieve objectives.

* The major achievements that the State of Qatar made in the political, diplomatic, economic, sport, health, education fields and others, reflect the unity and solidarity between the wise leadership and the loyal people, and draw a bright picture of the future of State of Qatar.

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022:

* The celebration of Qatar National Day is particularly important this year, as it coincides with Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both events are an opportunity for the people of Qatar to show their unity and culture to the world. During this period, visitors to Qatar will learn about the bright aspects of our history and culture, and AT our belief in civilized interaction with other culture, and our respect and pride in our Arab and Islamic values.

* The tournament of 2022 FIFA World Cup showed the world, Qatar, cultural identity, economic, security and administrative abilities, and its tangible achievements in all fields. We are grateful for the support and praise for our success in organizing this major global event. we affirm that this unique and inspiring experience is for all humanity.

* The tournament of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar brought the people together and unified the feeling and affirmed that the world can be united to face the major challenges that threaten all humanity.

Qatar’s contributions

to the regional and

international issues:

* As a trusted international partner, the State of Qatar believes in supporting the collective initiatives and the multilateral action. Qatar is always proactive in responding to global crises such as food security, energy security, the COVID-19 pandemic, and others.

* The State of Qatar is eager to support all efforts aimed at promoting cultural and civilized openness among the world. The State of Qatar pays great attention to develop its relations with countries and regional and international organizations, and actively contributes to promoting international peace and security through mediation to settle disputes by peaceful means and supports development and stability projects in different countries.

* The mediations of the State of Qatar in Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Chad and others, have not just paved the ways for building peace, stability and development in these countries, but also at the regional and international levels. The State of Qatar strongly believes that the peaceful means are the best way to resolve conflicts and end wars.

Qatar–Pakistan Relations

* The State of Qatar and Pakistan share unique historical ties, and enjoy strong cooperative relations based on solid foundations. Our relation has seen remarkable development in the recent years, in all the fields.

* During the recent visit of HE Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Doha, Qatar has announced to make an investment in Pakistan worth US$3 billion. HH Amir of the State of Qatar has stressed the importance of the brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries and their aspiration to enhance economic partnership by raising trade exchange and promoting investments through the Qatar Investment Authority.

* We have doubled the number of Pakistanis working in the State of Qatar as Qatar is now home to about 210 thousand Pakistanis. They are participating in the development of Qatar, and we appreciate their role in this regard. The Government of the State of Qatar has decided to enhance the number of Pakistanis working in Qatar gradually.

* Moreover, Qatar’s global education foundation, Education Above All (EAA) has partnered with the Asia Development Bank to enroll 960,000 of some of Pakistan’s poorest Out of School Children (OSSC) into primary education over the next four years. The new partnership is part of a concerted effort to bring the country’s most marginalized children into primary level education and comes off the back of EAA’s already remarkable track record of enrolling over 10.7 million children into education across the world.

* It is worth mentioning that Education Above All (EAA) has already contributed to the education of about 1.3 million out of school children in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan through various projects implemented since 2012 in cooperation with different partners and the total amount of support to education through “Educate a Child” program was $ 124 million. Qatar is also supporting Pakistan’s national program to eradicate polio.

* The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Islamabad has played its part and provided medical and preventive aid from Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in order to support Pakistan’s efforts in facing the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Qatar was among the countries which immediately responded to Pakistan’s call for help two months ago when floods hit the country and sent medical and humanitarian assistance through C-17 aircraft. Qatar’s teams of medics and rescuers also remained busy in the flood-hit areas.

* In February 2021 Qatar Petroleum entered into a new long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) for the supply of up to 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This agreement further extends Qatar’s long standing LNG supply relationship with Pakistan and highlights Qatar’s commitment to meeting Pakistan’s LNG requirements.

* The Qatar Fund for Development is about to complete the financing procedures for the Disaster Risk Financing Platform Project in Pakistan in cooperation with the START network. The project aims to build Pakistan’s capacity to prepare for natural and predictable disasters in a better way before the occurrence of the crisis based on scientific evidence and historical data about natural disasters. The project aims to reduce and mitigate the humanitarian impacts in terms of loss of life in most vulnerable communities.

* The State of Qatar attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and is very keen to further strengthen the existing ties between the two brotherly countries.

* We wish that the bilateral relations will see further development and progress in the future IA.