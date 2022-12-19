Share:

ISLAMABAD- The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 34.24 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, as many as 523,354 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-November (2022-23) against the sale of 795,943 units in July- November (2021-22), showing a decline of 34.24 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The sale of Honda motorcycles went down 22.33 percent from 563,575 units in last year to 437,708 units during the current year. However, the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed an increase of 17 percent from 14,915 units to 17,450 units. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes decreased from 9,962 units to 5,796 decreasing by 41.81 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 84.56 percent from 1,911 units to 295 units during the period under review. The sales of United Auto motorcycles decreased to 40,504 units from 136,812 units while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also decreased by 72.19 percent from 52,289 units to 14,540 units. Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 75.70 percent from 3,952 units last year to 960 units in the same month’s current year, whereas the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler also decreased to 3,440 units from 5,078 units. The sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also showed a decrease of 66.78 percent, by going down from 5,953 units to 1,977 units whereas the sale of United three-wheelers decreased to 642 units from the sale of 1,455 units, the data revealed.