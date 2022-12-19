Share:

NAWABSHAH - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the municipal sanitary staff is ensuring the cleanliness and sanitation of city Nawabshah. In this regard sanitary inspectors along with staff started the process sewerage lines of Union Council 6 and 8. The sanitary staff removed heavy garbage and panaflex sheets from sewerage lines to maintain the flow of sewage water. DC in this regard has appealed to the general public to avoid throwing panaflex and other garbage material in sewerage lines, which causes blocking the lines and accumulates sewage in streets and roads.