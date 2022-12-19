Share:

KIRKUK-Gunmen in northern Iraq where remnants of the Islamic State group are active blew up a vehicle carrying policeman before opening fire killing nine, police sources said Sunday. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Iraq in recent months.

The bomb blast in the Kirkuk area hit a vehicle transporting members of Iraq’s federal police.

It was followed by “a direct attack with small arms” near the village of Shalal al-Matar, a federal police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity, attributing the assault to IS.

“An assailant has been killed and we are looking for the others,” the officer said. Two policemen initially reported as being wounded later died, bringing the total killed to nine. IS jihadists seized large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” where they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition. IS lost its last Syrian bastion, near the Iraqi border, in 2019.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the violence as a “cowardly terrorist attack”. Security forces should show “vigilance, carefully inspect the roads and not provide any opportunity for terrorist elements”, he said.

The US-led anti-IS coalition continued a combat role in Iraq until December last year, but roughly 2,500 American soldiers remain in the country to assist in the fight against the jihadists. IS cells, however, remain active in several areas of Iraq. On Wednesday, three Iraqi soldiers were killed and three others injured when a bomb exploded as their patrol vehicle passed through farmland in Tarmiya.