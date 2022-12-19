Share:

In an extraordinary move, a delegation of PPP and PML-N lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Speaker Sibtain Khan, and deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in the Punjab Assembly.

Following their arrival at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, opposition MPs such as PPP Parliamentary Leader Hassan Murtaza, PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, and PML-N Chief Whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu tabled no-confidence motion.

The PML-N and PPP members signed a motion of no confidence, which was accepted by Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah.

The resolution stated, "Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi should seek another vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly because he has lost the support of the House. Governor Balighur Rehman Chaudhary will ask Parvez Elahi to take a vote of confidence following the no-confidence motion".

While the PML-N leader Atta Tarar said that the no-trust motion had been assembled against the Chief Minister, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker after consulting with allies. "The assemblies should serve out their full terms, according to our allies. Election preparation has also begun", added Tarar.

He went on to say these difficulties had been going on for a few days and that since the no-confidence motion now submitted, the assemblies could not be dissolved since there was no faith in them [Punjab government]. Additionally, the Governor also issued an order in this regard.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry no trust motion and trust motion are an escape from elections.

Taking to Twitter Fawad slammed the opposition for using no trust motion to escape elections and said “In the past few days Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal were willing to dissolve assemblies and hold elections.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry added “The opposition is running away from elections breathlessly, they will not spare them. No trust motion would fail miserably and Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi will dissolve assemblies, nation’s decision is final.”