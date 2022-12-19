Share:

KARACHI-Harry Brook once again stood firm to score his third century of the series as England took important 50 runs lead on the second day of the third and last Test being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Sunday.

Pakistan, however, survived nervy nine overs without losing a wicket to finish the day with 21 for no loss on the scoreboard. Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed shared eight wickets between them, dismissing four batters each. Both the bowlers finished with figures of 126-4 and 150-4 respectively. Pakistani spinners did well earlier in the day, with Nauman taking two wickets on the consecutive deliveries. Ben Duckett (26) was given LBW while Joe Root (0) gone for golden duck as he edged to Agha Salman at slip on the very first delivery, leaving the visitors 58-3.

Ollie Pop (51) was the fourth batter to make walk back to the pavilion, after he was given LBW off Abrar Ahmed at a score of 98. England captain Ben Stokes then joined the centurion as they both added 47 runs in team’s total. Pakistan were looking favorite to take first-inning lead as at one stage, England lost its top five batters for 145 after the English captain fell short of the crease while trying to take the third run.

On the other hand, Harry Brook, who was joined by Wicketkeeper batter Ben Foakes, had other intentions as the duo added 117 runs for the sixth wicket. Harry Brook (111) continued his great run-scoring form and went on to score his third hundred of the series, before becoming Mohammad Wasim Jnr’s first Test wicket. Debutant Rehan Ahmed (1) threw his wicket away while trying to take on Nauman when the team’s total was 265.

Ben Foakes and Mark Wood then added 51 runs for the eight-wicket stand before Wood (35) losing his wicket to Abrar. Foakes was the ninth English batter to out after playing some lovely shots for his 64 runs. England’s last pair too showed some resistance, taking the score from 324 to 354. The visitors finished their first innings with an important 50-run lead. Ollie Robinson made 29 runs with a strike rate of 145 and was the last man to depart.

Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood did well to avoid any damage in nine overs as they went through the nervy period unscathed and reduced the lead to 29. England have already took unassailable 2-0 lead while the hosts were trying to avoid first ever whitewash on home soil.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 304 (Babar Azam 78, Agha Salman 56, Jack Leach 4-140) and 21-0 trail England 354 (Harry Brook 111, Ben Foakes 64, Ollie Pope 51, Nauman 4-126, Abrar Ahmad 4-150) by 29 runs.