Health is not valued ‘till sickness comes.

–Thomas Fuller

Smallpox is believed to gave infected humans around the time of the earliest agricultural settlements first, some 12,000 years ago. While there is no surviving evidence of this, there is speculation that it predates the New Kingdom of Egypt which was in power from 1570 BC to 1085 BC. Some mummies from that era contain familiar-looking skin lesions. Ramses V, for example, who ruled for roughly four years in the 12th century looks to have had the raised bumps on his face and body for which smallpox is named. Moreover, an ancient Egyptian papyrus scroll briefly describes what could be smallpox, as do Hittite clay tablets. The Hittites, who lived in the Middle East, even accused the Egyptians of infecting them during a war between the two empires.