PM Shehbaz holds separate meetings with Zardari, Ch Shujat in Lahore n Decision taken to engage Shujat for saving provincial assembly n Nawaz asks PM to make contacts with all allied parties for consensus decision.

LAHORE - Following the PTI chief Imran Khan’s announce­ment to dissolve the pro­vincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK prov­inces by December 23, the PML-N-led ruling al­liance has become ac­tive with the start of high profile meetings of its leadership to ‘save’ at least the Punjab assem­bly from dissolution. PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif had a meet­ing on Sunday to discuss political options.

Earlier, the prime minister also met with PML-Q leader Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence and discussed the cur­rent political situation developed after Imran Khan’s announcement of dissolving the pro­vincial assemblies.

Sources privy to the meeting disclosed that the two leaders decid­ed to engage Chaudhry Shujat Hussain to con­vince Ch Parvez Elahi not to dissolve the Punjab As­sembly on the call of the PTI chief Imran Khan. They also agreed not to make any direct contact with Parvez Elahi till the outcome of a meeting be­tween the two Chaudhry cous­ins. During the meeting, the prime minister also apprised Asif Zardari of his meeting with the PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain. The two lead­ers also discussed the options of moving a no-trust motion against the Punjab chief minis­ter and to ask the Punjab gover­nor to seek a vote of confidence from him.

Besides, they decided not to allow anyone to create political instability in the country as they maintained that political stabil­ity was essential for Pakistan’s economic development. They also vowed to go to any extent to protect Pakistan from eco­nomic threats.

They also agreed to take a de­cisive action against those con­spiring to default the country. They also held consultation on matters related to measures to give relief to the people and to increase economic activities in the country.

Former President Zardari ap­preciated Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif’s efforts to reduce the prices of petroleum prod­ucts as the two leaders agreed to speed up the relief work for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and to protect them from the cold.

Special Assistants of Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, during their meeting, discussed the current politi­cal situation. Special Assistant to the PM Mohammad Ahmad Khan also accompanied him. Federal Ministers, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ch Salik Hussain were also part of the meeting.

According to a press release, the prime minister apprised Ch Shujat of the steps taken by the government to tackle inflation and provide relief to the public. The PML-Q president appreci­ated the efforts of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif to rid the country and its people of the problems facing them at the moment.

They also agreed to further strengthen their political alli­ance and cooperation in future. The two leaders agreed that po­litical stability and close coop­eration was essential to get the country out of the problems.

Also, prior to his meeting with Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, She­hbaz Sharif talked to Nawaz Sharif and took him into confi­dence about the meeting. The two leaders also discussed the prevailing political situation. Nawaz Sharif reportedly asked Shehbaz Sharif to make contacts with all the allied parties and try to evolve consensus over a collective decision.