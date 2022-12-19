Share:

Peshawar - Notwithstanding the people’s expectations, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan has given yet another date to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies by Friday which was being termed as irrational and illogical by the political experts. On Saturday all eyes were on TV screens watching Imran Khan’s address that whether he would dissolve both assemblies on Sunday as per his earlier announcement or would take another U-turn by giving a new date. The people as well as PTI workers made fun of Imran Khan’s new date through social media posts and termed it a childish and irrational approach. Political observers said that the fixation of Friday for assemblies’ dissolution by Imran Khan was tantamount to allow opposition parties to file a no-confidence motion against the Chief Ministers of both provinces to prevent its dissolution and save his face. “Imran Khan is known for U-turn and whenever the time for an implementation of a decision comes he runaway,” said Ikhtiar Wali, PML-N spokesman and member KP Assembly while talking to APP. He said if Imran Niazi was interested in the dissolution of assemblies would have announced it on Saturday night in presence of KP and Punjab CMs rather extended it to Friday, adding he wilfully allowed space for opposition to file a confidence motion against CMs to prevent assemblies dissolution and extend his government’s tenure to October next year. He claimed that Imran Khan lacked political acumen and courage to dissolve the assemblies and knew that his party would economically and politically suffer if his decision was implemented. “I questioned why the Chief Ministers of both the provinces has not signed the assembly’s dissolution papers in the presence of Imran Khan on Saturday night. Now, these assemblies would complete tenure? He said that PTI members including KP CM claimed that they would lay down their life for Imran but are now reluctant even to sign a resignation paper for their leader. He said the looters of Tosha Khana and watch would continue to make such dramas to grab people’s attention till October. He said the incompetent rulers imposed in the province for nine years and on the federal government for four years have nothing to their merit except for lies, hypocrisy, corruption and poor governance Wali said that Imran Niazi and his party made false accusations against political opponents, but we are thankful to Allah Almighty that Pakistani as well as international courts have declared the leadership of PML-N as “Saadiq and Ameen”. He said that major newspaper from London ie Daily Mail’s apology to Shehbaz Sharif was a cause of pride for the entire nation. He said incompetent rulers were claiming that there was no money for salaries of employees in the treasuries of our province, still the resources of the province were squandered on a long march, Imran and his party will be held accountable for this abuse of resources. He said media influencers were recruited on heavy salaries by the PTI Government on taxpayers’ money for personal publicity while Government employees of different departments were protesting for payment of their wages. He said inflation and price hike were significantly increased after Imran brought the economy of the country to the verge of collapse. He said that Imran was caught stealing a watch from Tosha Khana, but he was still dreaming of becoming the prime minister, fortunately, his reality has been now been revealed to the public. He said had the government of Imran Niazi continued for a few more weeks, the country would have been bankrupted and defaulted today. Ikhtiar Wali said that Imran project has been completed failed and would be closed forever in the 2023 general election. Former Environment Minister and leader of Awami National Party, Wajid Ali Khan said that Imran Niazi was known for giving new dates for assemblies’ dissolution to put pressure on the government for an early election. He said PTI chairman has wasted four years of the nation by making false accusations against political opponents and branding Pakistanis as thieves abroad. He said that Imran took advantage of the sincerity of Pathans and deceived them in the name of change. To save his own politics, he said that Imran Niazi had used innocent Pakistanis to misbehave and break Saudi laws at Haram Sharif, but it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who forgave them and waived the heavy fines imposed on them. The ANP leader said that Imran Niazi deceived the nation over the building of 5 million houses and provision of 10 million jobs but failed miserably to deliver on his promises.