Share:

LAHORE - The postdoctoral academia announced on Sun­day the launch of a struggle to save the unborn and newly-born babies from contracting lifelong abnormalities, saying “it is a war on teratogens, which is no less than the war on terror, on any count”. The great struggle was launched by the postdoctoral academia on December 18, in vari­ous countries of the world, at special ceremonies, organised in connection with the 50th birthday marking of international researcher of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, who is one of pioneering researchers of the ‘terato-kinetics’ study.

These ceremonies were organised in the USA, UK and Pakistan for declaring the war on te­ratogens and paying tributes to the Pakistani re­searcher. The ceremony in Pakistan was held at the Punjab University’s Quaid-e-Azam campus by the Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA), National Postdoctoral Academia (NPA), UN-KAKH­TAH and postdoctoral community of the country. Speakers at the Punjab University ceremony said the struggle initiated on Dec 18 would be a war on drugs and food additives that cause physical and mental complications among the unborn and new­ly-born babies. It is the war against the chemical agents that cause abnormalities following fetal ex­posure during pregnancy, they said. A spokesper­son for National Postdoctoral Academia (NPA) told APP that title of the study is ‘Trans-referential re­search model of teratology’, along with the ‘Trans-positional theory of terato-kinetics and Iatro-ter­atogenicity’. Latro-teratogens are the substances or medication induced probability perils and fate subsequences, which cause the development of ab­normal cell tissues in the unborn as well as newly-born babies, particularly during fetal growth, yield­ing a multiplex of physio-chemical defects in the fetus. The research study is evidence-based, well documented, comprising statistical records analy­sis of nearly 660-730 million disables, -- a sum that constitutes somewhat 10-17 per cent approxima­tion of the planet’s population, added the spokes­person. It clearly endorses the alarmingly lethal and proveable enough linkages between what is to be later on referred to as ‘iatro-teratogenicity’ and multiple disabilities in newly-born as well as un­born babies. The spokesperson said the threshold of the research would concentrate and put pivot emphasis on bringing global attention to certain chemicals that could cross the mother’s placenta and pose serious threats to embryo, thus causing speckled wide-ranging physicochemical and neu­ro-cerebral complexities at embryonic stages.