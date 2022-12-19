Share:

LAHORE - PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari has said his party is of the opinion that the PTI government’s decision to extend former army chief retired Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure at the end of his initial three-year tenure in 2019 was “not a mis­take”. “We don’t think it was a mistake,” Bukhari said while speaking to a private TV channel and explained that the extension was given in light of the situation in the country at the time.

The PTI has of late publicly expressed their re­gret on the matter. Former speaker Asad Qaiser, in an interview with a private TV early this month, admitted that extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief was the “wrong decision” which the party regretted. Later, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan also said he committed a mis­take by extending the former army chief’s tenure.

Bukhari commented on the matter when asked about the PPP being a part of the legislation that paved the way for Bajwa’s extension.

He mentioned that the “PPP gave an extension to another army chief previously as well”. The PPP leader added his personal opinion was that giving an extension to an army chief was the discretion of the country’s chief executive and legislation was not needed for it. The approval for extension in Ba­jwa’s term was initially given by then-prime minis­ter Imran Khan just three months before Bajwa was set to retire on November 29, 2019, “in view of the regional security environment”. Bukhari also com­mented on Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who recently announced his decision to quit the PPP and said con­tinuing as the party leader further “is compromis­ing on my self-respect”. “It was a big favour of [PPP co-chairperson] Zardari sahib and [PPP] chairper­son Bilawal that they got Mustafa Khokhar elected as a senator from Sindh,” Bukhari remarked, add­ing that “the former leader has contested four elec­tions from here since 2002 and has never been suc­cessful”. Khokhar was elected as a senator in March 2018 and formally resigned from the upper house of parliament on November 10 this year.