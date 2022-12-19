Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Doctors Forum Central Punjab President Dr Khayyam Hafeez has appreciated the statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a media statement, he said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto exposed the ‘butcher of Gujarat’ (India) before the world through his reality-based statement. He said In­dia had become unsafe country for minorities and tourists because of Modi’s extremist policies. The PPP Doctors Forum activist said his party leaders had been fighting the case of Jammu and Kashmir at every forum from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.