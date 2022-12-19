ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PP) yesterday organized rallies across the country to express solidarity with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he lashed out at India for promoting terror.
The rallies were held in all big cities of the country where the provincial and local leadership of PPP along with party workers and activists participated in full strength to condemn the remarks of Modi-led government’s stance against Bilawal Bhutto for exposing India’s real face to the world. The PPP also organized a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he lashed out at India for promoting terror.
The rally supported Bilawal’s stance – who is also the country’s Foreign Minister. The participants burned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy and raised slogans against Narendra Modi government’s atrocities.
Speaking at the rally, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed the true face of Modi to the world by challenging him.
“Only Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari can do this right. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto defeated Indira Gandhi at the negotiations table and freed 90,000 Pakistani prisoners. Bilawal has exposed India,” he said.
Bukhari said that the nation supports Bilawal Bhutto for challenging Modi. “Bilawal Bhutto’s statement has created anxiety in India. India is world’s biggest prison, that’s why Bilawal called Modi a butcher,” he added. Bukhari said the PPP was standing against Modi’s atrocities and the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. He also said the PPP organizations across the country had organized solidarity rallies against Modi.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri said that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state while some elements in Indian media were trying to create panic. On her Twitter handle, she said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to inciting comments by his Indian counterpart J. Shankir. “Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism. She further said Modi Sarkar is promoting extremism and fascism,” she said