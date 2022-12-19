Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PP) yes­terday organized rallies across the country to express solidarity with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he lashed out at India for promoting terror.

The rallies were held in all big cit­ies of the country where the pro­vincial and local leadership of PPP along with party workers and activ­ists participated in full strength to condemn the remarks of Modi-led government’s stance against Bilawal Bhutto for exposing India’s real face to the world. The PPP also organized a rally in Islamabad to express sol­idarity with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he lashed out at India for promoting terror.

The rally supported Bilawal’s stance – who is also the country’s Foreign Minister. The participants burned Indian Prime Minister Nar­endra Modi’s effigy and raised slo­gans against Narendra Modi govern­ment’s atrocities.

Speaking at the rally, PPP Secre­tary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed the true face of Modi to the world by challenging him.

“Only Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari can do this right. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto de­feated Indira Gandhi at the negoti­ations table and freed 90,000 Paki­stani prisoners. Bilawal has exposed India,” he said.

Bukhari said that the nation sup­ports Bilawal Bhutto for challenging Modi. “Bilawal Bhutto’s statement has created anxiety in India. India is world’s biggest prison, that’s why Bi­lawal called Modi a butcher,” he add­ed. Bukhari said the PPP was stand­ing against Modi’s atrocities and the right of Kashmiris to self-determina­tion. He also said the PPP organiza­tions across the country had orga­nized solidarity rallies against Modi.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri said that Pakistan was a re­sponsible nuclear state while some elements in Indian media were try­ing to create panic. On her Twitter handle, she said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to inciting comments by his Indian counterpart J. Shankir. “Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism. She further said Modi Sarkar is promoting ex­tremism and fascism,” she said