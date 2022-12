Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party organised a rally to express solidarity with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outside the Lahore Press Club, here on Sun­day. PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill led the rally while workers from all four districts of La­hore, 30 zones, and sister organisations participated in the rally. The PPP workers raised slogans against Narendra Modi and burnt the Indian PM in effigy.