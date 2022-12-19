Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Peoples Party took out rallies across Sindh to support Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “butcher of Gujrat” while delivering a speech at the United Nations.

In Karachi, a rally was staged at Karachi Press Club in the leadership of PPP leaders Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and Javed Nagri. The leaders strongly condemned India’s Modi government for committing atrocities against Muslims in India and Kashmir.

In Hyderabad, a large number of PPP activists took out a rally and held a protest demonstration in the city press club where leaders supported narative of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against the Modi government. The leaders called for end to atrocities against Muslims in India and Kashmir.

The party also staged rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Nawabshah, Tandojam and other cities of Pakistan to support Bilawal and condemn Modi government’s atrocities against Muslims.

Similarly, a rally was also took out in Larkana during which the public raised slogans against the anti-Muslim policies of India. The rally was also joined by the Pakistani Hindu community which was led by PPP city president Muhammad Sheikh and Ejaz Laghari.

The PPP also staged a rally in Umer Kot which was joined by a large number of people from different walks of life. The public raised slogans against India and praised Bilawal for his outstanding speech at the UN.

Speakig on the occasion, the leaders of the rally said that Indian extremists are afraid as they know that Bilawal will be the future prime minister of Pakistan.

Similarly, a rally was also held in Gujranwala to show solidarity with Bilawal. PPP workers raised slogans in front of the press club while holding the party flags and placards. The participants also burnt the effigy of Modi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party, District and City activists, took out a rally from their Kennedy Market office in solidarity with the Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Sunday as per the announcement of its top leadership. The participants also shouted slogans against the extremist BJP and its Modi government.

District General Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Khair Muhammad Sheikh and others who led the protest instead of their top leadership said while addressing the participants that we will not tolerate propaganda about Pakistan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in any way so BJP and Modi government should stop it. They said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shown a mirror of reality to the Modi government in the United Nations, after which the real face of India has been exposed in front of the whole world.

They said that they want to tell the BJP, which is demanding an apology from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and shouting slogans against Pakistan, that the Modi government, which pardoned terrorists in India and massacred Muslims in Kashmir, should apologize from the platform of the United Nations and stop brutality in Kashmir.

They said that with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s open stance on Kashmir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and Modi government have cried out and the people of Pakistan will not remain silent on the propaganda about the country and its foreign minister. They said that the Modi government should avoid false propaganda against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, otherwise there will be protests against the Modi government and BJP not only in Pakistan but also in other countries.

PPP activists of Naundero also took out a rally separately here where they demanded an apology from Indian rulers.a