Parvez Elahi reminds Imran of former army chief’s long list of favours for PTI n Says will not tolerate Gen Bajwa’s criticism anymore and himself spearhead the attack n Says ‘establishment’ wants the assemblies to complete their tenure n Parvez’s pro-Bajwa talk irks Imran Khan n Moonis rushes to meet PTI chief for ‘saving alliance’

LAHORE - Hardly a day after the announcement of as­semblies’ dissolution by PTI chief Imran Khan, the political alliance be­tween the PTI and the PML-Q suffered a set­back owing to the words burst from Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Ela­hi who in an angry rush of emotions expressed annoyance over Imran Khan’s criticism of for­mer army chief Gen Qa­mar Javed Bajwa in a TV interview on Sunday.

“I did not feel good when Imran Khan spoke against Gen Ba­jwa during his press conference yesterday. It was unfair on his part to criticize the general while I sat besides him. Now if anybody [from the PTI] speaks against Gen Bajwa, I will spear­head the attack and my entire party will speak,” Parvez Elahi said in an unusual tone.

As soon as the details of Parvez Elahi’s interview became on air, a strong reaction came from the PTI side as Imran Khan held a consultative meet­ing with the party’s cen­tral leaders here.

Following the PTI’s huddle, Moonis Elahi dashed to Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to give an explanation about his father’s state­ment. PTI sources said that the meeting be­tween Moonis Elahi and Imran Khan did not go well and lasted not more than thirty min­utes. Khan was not sat­isfied with the explana­tion, said the sources.

Moonis Elahi tweeted after the meeting that the political alliance between the PTI and his party was in­tact and will remain so in fu­ture also. The PML-N’s mourn­ing will, however, continue, he added.

Parvez Elahi in his interview maintained that General Ba­jwa did a lot of favors to the PML-Q and the PTI for which “we should be grateful to him”. I think, General Bajwa had done a lot of favours to the PTI; one should not be thankless to the benefactor”, he said, adding that he had nothing against the PTI and Imran Khan but could not “forget our benefactors”.

Parvez Elahi further stated that he had requested the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech, but he did criticize him in my pres­ence. “It is unfair”, he said.

He said Gen. Bajwa support­ed the PTI during its govern­ment on many occasions and it was unfair to criticize him af­ter his retirement. He said his party also supported the PTI in Centre and Punjab despite res­ervations.

During the course of the in­terview, Parvez Elahi spoke against General Faiz Hameed, the former DG ISI, and alleged that he wanted to put him and Moonis Elahi in jail. “Gen Faiz directed the NAB to nab me and my son Moonis. I took the mat­ter with Gen. Bajwa who repri­manded him for doing so. Gen. Faiz told Gen Bajwa that he was acting upon the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he further stated.

To a question about his re­cent flight to Rawalpindi to meet some important person­ality there, Parvez Elahi did not deny having met ‘someone’ in the garrison city. “We have had a long association with the people in the ‘establishment’ and such interactions contin­ue”, he said.

Asked what is the take of the ‘establishment’ over the disso­lution of assemblies, the chief minister said that the ‘establish­ment’ wanted the assemblies to complete their tenure. “It wants the continuation of the incum­bent government. People in the ‘establishment’ are more sen­sible”, he said, adding that 99 per cent of the PTI leaders also wanted the assemblies to com­plete their tenure.

Asked if the situation could change before December 23, he said: “This date is far off. I have left everything to God Almighty. Whatever God decides, it will be better”, he said as he did not say in categorical terms that Punjab Assembly will be dissolved on December 23.

But at the same time, he also said that he had handed over the summary to dissolve the as­sembly to the PTI chairman Im­ran Khan and he could exercise this option at will. Parvez Elahi said he had briefed Imran Khan about his meeting with the Rawalpindi people and told him that the government had the op­tion to impose economic emer­gency. I told him all the pros and cons of assemblies’ dissolu­tion, but he was not convincing. I even sought six more days, but he did not agree”, he revealed.

Talking about the seat ad­justment formula with the PTI, Parvez said he had taken up this issue with Imran Khan be­fore his address to Lahore’s public rally. I had suggested forming a committee compris­ing Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khat­tack and Mohammad Sibtain Khan to chalk out modalities in this regard. He said there should be at least fifty-fifty partnership [of seats] between the PTI and the PML-Q.

Replying to a question, the PML-Q leader rated Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz bet­ter than Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza. Both Nawaz Sharif and her daughter have a better political sense, he said. Parvez also commended Nawaz Sharif for building the motorways.

But in the same breath, Parvez also said that he would arrest Nawaz Sharif on his return if he remains the chief minister by that time. “I will remind him of the May 25 incident and make him have a round of all the Pun­jab prisons”.

Asked about his relations with Ch Shujat Hussain, he said he was in contact with him. “We performed last Friday prayers together. He promised to give a positive statement about me but I am still awaiting a re­sponse from him”.