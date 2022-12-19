Share:

At last, the PTI chief pushed the big red button as he announced the decision to dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies on December 23. The announcement was made to party supporters who had gathered for a jalsa at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Saturday night, via a televised address that was also broadcast nationwide. The fact that the chief ministers of Punjab and KP were by his side also put to rest any speculation that they were not fully behind the decision.

Not only will the two assemblies be dissolved this coming Friday, PTI MNAs have also been asked to collectively approach the Speaker of the National Assembly in the interim and ensure that their resignations from the Lower House are verified immediately as they have been pending since April. If this goes through, the country will be enveloped in political uncertainty and scheming as the crisis-ridden year draws to a close.

Given the risks involved, not many believed that Mr Khan was serious about this threat as it would mean that the PTI and PML-Q will lose all access to state machinery during an election year. Perhaps this is why it was termed as “sacrifice” during the announcement. However, doubts still continue to persist and questions are being raised about why the dissolution has been put off for six days and was not done immediately. This could potentially give the PDM time to formulate a strategy to prevent this from happening legally. Unless the idea is to leave a window open for talks and negotiations.

One must also question what message this sends to the people of KP and Punjab who voted for the PTI, as they are being discarded only so that the seat at the center can be secured at the earliest. If the assemblies are dissolved, the country will plunge headfirst into its most serious political crisis since last April. With about two-thirds of the seats going vacant, they will need to be filled within a 90-day period through by-elections. With the economic situation already at an all-time low and the PDM government failing to take decisive measures, the country and the people are set to suffer even more due to this political crisis.