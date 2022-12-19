Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin Khan paid a sur­prise visit to Veterinary Hospital Kamoke (Gujranwala), on Sun­day. According to official sources here, during the visit, the minis­ter checked the record and atten­dance of the staff. He also checked the availability of medicines and injections. He took feedback from farmers regarding departmental services. The minister directed the authorities to keep livestock farms informed about all the ser­vices and steps being taken by the Livestock Department.

He said that officers should con­tinue strict monitoring in their respective districts to ensure im­provement in livestock farming. He also planted a sapling at the hospi­tal, under the ongoing tree planta­tion campaign.