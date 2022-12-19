Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 18,767.338 million.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Provision of Overhead Pedestrian Crossing Facilities on different locations in Lahore at the cost of Rs. 872.516 million, Rehabilitation and Improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 5,304.465 million, Widening / Improvement of Road from Tibbi Morr, MM Road to Chor Wala Morr, Sargodha Road viia village Chor Wala (Phase I), District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 788.999 million, Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, Length=47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs. 7,285.422 million, Land Acquisition for Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, Length=47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs. 1,791.542 million, Construction of Underpass connecting Babu Sabu Intersection with Tallat Park along with Dualization of Existing Subway across Motorway M-2, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 1,111.094 million, Rehabilitation / Construction of road from Piplan Harnol: Road to Degree College Kundian along with Thal Canal, Length=20.76 Km, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 502.320 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of road from Tuti Bun Chowk to Bhagwal, Length=11.25 Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 521.187 million and Upgradation / Dualization of Main Barki Road from Lahore School of Economics (LSE) to BRB Canal Bridge, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 589.793 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.