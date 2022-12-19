Share:

DOHA-Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours gathered at Doha’s Lusail Stadium on Sunday where the 2022 World Cup ends with a dream-like scenario for Qatar: a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, both stars of Doha-owned Paris St Germain.

After 63 matches, the thrilling World Cup Final in Qatar saw Argentina edging past France by a narrow margin of 3-3 (4-2). Both the teams amused the spectators not only present on the stadium but also watching the clash of titans from across the world on giant screens and many hearts were beating hard before Argentina winning the nail-biting final.

The throngs overcrowded Doha’s metro with Qatar Rail delaying access to the stations as a modest closing ceremony kicked off inside the stadium where dancers celebrated “A Night to Remember”. The stadium appeared almost full as the game started, with Argentinian fans vastly outnumbering the French. The crowd watched Qatar’s air force planes flying over Lusail as the Gulf state also celebrated its national day, with thousands of police forces, including anti-riot units armed with water canons, securing the area.

Thousands also gathered outside the stadium to watch the game on giant screens: “We have no tickets. We are here for the national day and because the players might come out after the finish. We wanted to just see them,” said Shafeek Mydheea, a tourist from Dubai standing in front of two rows of riot police outside Lusail metro station.