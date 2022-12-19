Share:

ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Sunday ruled out possibility of governor’s rule and no-confidence motion against chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said the nation should prepare for elections and asked the government to have ‘mercy’ on the masses and do not create obstacles. The former interior minister said Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) has two-third in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mr Rashid said people who claimed that PTI would not dissolve assemblies have been proven wrong by Imran Khan, who single handedly knocked out all politicians of the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Vice President Fawad Chaudhry hoped on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would not use its “subsidiary” Elec­tion Commission (ECP) to run away from elections. The PTI leader took to Twitter to say that they are afraid that the PML-N might try to escape the people’s court with the help of its “partner” ECP. He added that they would follow the PML-N. The former Information said that in a democratic country, it is the people who have the ultimate authority to make decisions, and the PDM government should ac­knowledge the people’s rights.