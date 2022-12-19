Share:

One of the main issues in Pakistan is road crossing. The road is always congested and traffic jams are common here. This major concern arises due to the movement of heavy vehicles on the road. There are no speed breakers or zebra crossings on the road, which makes it tough for people, especially school students to cross the road. Thus, the roads are accident-prone.

We request higher authorities to make provisions for creating a zebra crossing on the road so that crossing the road would not be a life-threatening task for the children and other people.

MUHAMMAD HUZAIFA SABIR,

Karachi.