Tehran   -    Iran  on Sunday faced calls from  celebrities and rights groups  to free actor Taraneh Alidoosti,  one of the most prominent  figures yet arrested in  its crackdown on the threemonth  protest movement.  Alidoosti, 38, was arrested  on Saturday, official media  said, after a string of social  media posts supporting the  protest movement including  removing her headscarf and  condemning the execution of  protesters. The crackdown  was sparked by the death in  custody of Mahsa Amini, 22,  which the morality police accused  of violating the Islamic  Republic’s strict dress code  for women. Iran blames the  United States and other “enemies”  for trying to destabilise  the country by fuelling  the protests. Alidoosti has  considerable international  renown due to her performances  in award-winning  films by director Asghar  Farhadi, including the Oscar-  winning 2016 film ‘The  Salesman’. She attended this  year’s Cannes Film Festival to  promote the acclaimed movie  “Leila’s Brothers” in which  she starred. “The brave actress  of Iran got arrested,”  fellow actor Golshifteh Farahani  wrote on Instagram.  Farahani began her career  in Iran but now lives in exile  after falling out with the authorities.  “Taraneh Alidoosti  is one of Iran’s most talented  and acclaimed actors … I  hope she’s free to keep representing  the strength of Iranian  cinema soon,” Cameron  Bailey, head of the Toronto  International Film Festival,  said on Twitter. Prominent  British actor of Iranian origin  Nazanin Boniadi also  took to social media in support  of Alidoosti, saying she  had been arrested for “posting  a photo of herself without  compulsory hijab in solidarity  with the protestors.”

