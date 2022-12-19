Share:

According to World Health Organization (WHO), skin cancers are the most common groups of cancers diagnosed worldwide. Recently, among 2 to 3 million non-melanoma skin cancers and 132,000 melanoma skin cancers occurred globally. Unfortunately, the number of melanoma death is expected to increase by 6.5 percent in ongoing year 2022. Through detailed research it is known that most skin cancers are caused due to excessive exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

In order to prevent skin cancer, people must protect their skin from UV rays that are formed by the sun and by other artificial sources like tanning beds and sun lamps. Additionally, organizations like Skin Cancer Foundation and National Organization for Rare Disorder (NORD) must be providing education for prevention of sources that generates cancer.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.