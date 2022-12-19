Share:

At least eight passengers were dead and nearly two dozen were injured when two passengers’ buses collided with each other in Rojhan.

As per details, the appalling road accident took place at Indus Highway’s Shah Wali spot, where two buses collided with each other due to dense fog.

In the deadly clash, eight persons were dead and 23 others sustained wounds. The bodies and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The identity of the deceased and injured passenger is being verified.

Separately, seven people, including a newly-wed couple, died and five others sustained injuries when a dumper hit the vehicle in Jhelum city of Punjab province.

According to details, the road accident occurred near the Tobar Valley on Choa Saidan Shah Road where an out-of-control dumper truck ran over a passenger car and hit several other vehicles.

Upon receiving the information, rescue and police team reached the spot and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the deceased were also shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.