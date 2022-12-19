Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Inter­faith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Ta­hir Mehmood Ashrafi said the Saudi government was facilitating the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to the full­est extent possible.

In his remarks at a Hajj Conference organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Har­mony and the Hajj Organiz­ers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) the other day, he said the Saudi government, particularly Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mu­hammad bin Salman, were making all-out efforts to create more facilities for pilgrims and religious tour­ists.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said as part of the preparations for Hajj pilgrims and other religious tourists, the government of Pakistan was in constant contact with the govern­ment of Saudi Arabia.

He said the pilgrims were expected to have more fa­cilities this year, which was a welcome development, adding that the Saudi gov­ernment made the best ar­rangements for Hajj last year.

He said, in collaboration with HOAP, the PUC would arrange a series of train­ings for pilgrims across the country.

He said the Saudi govern­ment’s recent initiatives to facilitate the Umrah visa were appreciable and com­mendable. “Every Muslim values Saudi Arabia’s gov­ernment and public servic­es,” he maintained.

Ashrafi said the entire Is­lamic world was grateful to Saudi Arabia’s leadership for not suspending Hajj de­spite the Corona pandemic as it was a tremendous ac­complishment on the part of the Saudi administration.

He said the nation was thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Religious Affairs Minis­ter Mufti Abdul Shakoor for the pilgrims’ arrangements made last year.

He said the government would continue to assist Hajj organizers and any such initiatives that would benefit pilgrims and reli­gious tourists