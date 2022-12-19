Share:

Awami Muslim League (AMP) chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed urged President Arif Alvi to invoke his constitutional powers as the coalition government was running away from holding fresh elections in the country.

The 72-year-old politician, who served as the interior minister during the PTI government in Centre, is fully supporting Imran Khan’s demand for elections in the country.

Taking to Twitter, he said the PTI chief had kept his words by announcing the date for the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Whether the assemblies were disbanded or not, but public was fed up with political uncertainty, Mr Ahmed wrote.

People were shied away from investing in the country as “dacoits” were ruling the country, he said, adding: “The country is in grip of inflation and terrorism and they [government] are running away from elections.

Meanwhile, the AMP chairman also called on President Alvi on Monday where they discussed political situation in the country.