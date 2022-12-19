Share:

KARACHI-In a sorrowful incident a student of a law college was shot dead inside a car by alleged robbers in the presence of her father in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to details, the incident took place near Korangi No. 5, where the assailants, riding a motorcycle, attempted to snatch cash and valuables from youth and his father.

Upon resistance, the robber fired at the father-son duo. As a result of the firing, the law student was killed while his father was critically injured.

The deceased law student was identified as Azhar and the injured father as Maqsood Akhtar. A passerby namely Osama was also injured in the firing. In the meantime, a mob gathered at the site and captured the fleeing robbers, killing one on the spot while the second one managed to flee.

The enraged people kicked, punched and hit the robber with whatever they could find to vent their anger at the ruthless killers.

The incident came three days after an engineering student Bilal, aged 21, was killed by street criminals who wanted to rob him of his cellphone and other belongings but as the youngster tried to resist the robbery, the robbers shot at him, killing him on the spot.

A road accident of a car on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road claimed one life of a woman and left three others, including a child, injured here on Sunday. According to the police, the accident occurred near Tandojam when the driver lost control of the car and it smashed against a roadside tree. The police identified the deceased woman as Badshahzadi Morejo while another woman Raheela Morejo, her daughter Dua Morejo and car driver Aqeel Bhambro were injured in the accident.

The injured were earlier taken to the government hospital in Tandojam but they were immediately referred to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police informed that the vehicle was travelling from Tando Allahyar to Hyderabad but the family belonged to Khairpur district.