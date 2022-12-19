Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was paying the price for former prime minister Imran Khan’s corruption in the form of terrorism in the province.

He said terrorists were busy killing innocents in KP while Mr Imran was busy planning on dissolving assemblies. He had time to sell Toshakhana’s wristwatch but he does not have any time to guard the people against terrorism indicating PTI’s zero performance in the province, he added.

Reacting to a recently released report outlining the inefficiency of KP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at countering terrorism, the minister said the report was an eye-opener adding the PTI government was inefficient. He further said the federal government had offered its support to KP’s police and CTD but to no avail. “A person who ran on to the capital with guns and men failed to do anything to strengthen the CTD”, he added.

He asked why the KP government not paid attention to establishing training school during its 9 year-long rule in the province adding the posting of only one SSP in the province was a testimony to Imran’s incompetence. “Mr Imran’s behavior towards terrorism was akin to supporting the terrorists”, he added.

Earlier, a recent report released on Monday outlined that the Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was not equipped with necessary resources rendering it inefficient at countering terrorism.

The report outlined that KP saw around 300 incidents of terrorism, which demanded immediate reorganisation of the CTD. The report also drew comparison between monetary and professional capabilities of Punjab and KP. It said there were up to 18 SSPs and two DIGs in Punjab’s CTD as compared to KP’s one who had been given the additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

As for the funds, KP CTD’s fund was Rs25 million while Punjab had Rs276 million in the fund. Apart from that, there exists a 150pc and 70pc difference between Shuhada packages and salaries of the two, respectively. KP CTD also does not provide accommodation to its officers, and Punjab’s training services are sought to train KP officials.