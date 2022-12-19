Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shafqat Ali, Special Correspondent of The Nation, has been conferred a spe­cial award “Friend in Pakistan 2022” by the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi. Certificates of these awards have been given to Pakistani acade­micians, scholars and media practi­tioners in recognition of their servic­es to promote deeper understanding of China. Along with Shafqat Ali, 38 Pakistani nationals were conferred the special award by Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian. CG Li Bijian on this occasion said that awardees were “vanguards of Chi­na-Pakistan friendship as through their diverse medium of commu­nication and expression, they are exerting their energies to sensitize the people of Pakistan about China’s peaceful image, working style & rela­tionship, philosophy and vision.”