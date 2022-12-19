Share:

VEHARI - The police claimed to have arrested three cattle thieves and recovered eight animals, valuing Rs 1.1 millions from their possession. According to Machhiwal police sources, DPO Zafar Buzdar had constituted a special team to ensure arrest of the cattle thieves following increase in theft incidents. The team con­ducted a search on scien­tific lines and managed to arrest three thieves name­ly Mudassar alias Qazi, Khizar Abbas (Vehari), and Akram (Burewala). Eight cattle worth Rs 1.1 million were recovered from their possession.