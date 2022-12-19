Share:

The government has decided to regularize heated tobacco products – a welcome step in right direction. Over the last few years, Pakistan has witnessed the use of heated tobacco products, which are much safer than the combustible cigarettes. However, the import and use of these alternative tobacco products has been without any regulations. A number of countries around the globe, including UK and US, have regularized the use of alternative tobacco products.

These products are helping the adult smokers in quitting smoking or switching to lesser harmful options. In Pakistan, the sensible regulation of these products will allow adult smokers to use options for quitting smoking or switching to lesser harmful alternatives.

JUNAID ALI KHAN,

Islamabad.