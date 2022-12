Share:

Two brothers drowned in the Nabisar dam in an attempt to rescue the strangled child on Monday.

As per reports, the drowned identified as Anas Arain and Saad Arain took their guests out to visit the dam. Meanwhile, a child slipped and fell into the dam that prompted an immediate action by the hosts to rescue the child. But it resulted in the drowning of the two.

Dead bodies of the decease were shifted to a nearby hospital while the doctors confirmed that the child was safe.