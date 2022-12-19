Share:

LAHORE - Spokesperson of Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said Sunday while holding media talk along with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry at Zaman Park that the whole nation stands with Imran Khan. After the announcement of the dissolution of the assem­blies, the collective mourning of the imported government continues. These people sent loot­ed money and their children out of this country while ruling over Pakistan. She said that there was no trace of the lady, who escaped from the coun­try on the pretext of minor surgery. The imported government showed cruelty, brutality and fascism in the country, she said. She said, “Go out in public and then see how people welcome you.” Musarrat Jamshed said in his statement on the social media website Twitter that the chairman addressed the public on Saturday in spite of severe fever.

Imran Khan’s decision regarding the dissolu­tion of assemblies has the support of both the chief ministers. Imported government will get a new surprise every day. Musarrat Jamshed said that people everywhere will hold the “Imported government” to account. Maryam Aurangzeb must now be prepared to face public backlash. To avoid eggs and tomatoes, she should wear helmets and armour when going out in public, she added.