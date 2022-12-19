Share:

A 21-year-old boy was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was run over by a speeding trailer in Karachi on late Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near UP More area of Karachi where 21-year-old Aziz Din, resident of Orangi Town, was crushed to death by an over-speeding trailer.

People gathered at the scene after the accident and staged a protest. The angry mod also torched the trailer. A fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and doused the fire. However, the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.