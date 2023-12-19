Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1st Ocean/Siddiqsons Tennis Championship from 29th 

STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 1st Ocean/Siddiqsons Tennis Championship will take place from December 29 to January 4 at the Synthetic Courts of DA Creek Club Ka­rachi. Ocean & Siddiqsons are the sponsors of this week-long championship and be­ing organized under the auspices of Sindh Tennis As­sociation/Karachi Tennis As­sociation. The Sindh ranking events are Juniors U17 sin­gles, U15 boys singles, U13 boys singles, boys/girls U11 singles, boys/girls U8 singles and ladies singles. The or­ganisers have also included two local events , men’s sin­gles and doubles, to accom­modate open categories into the tournament. All outsta­tion junior players shall be entitled to daily & economy class railway fare as per STA rules. December 26 is the last date of entry, which can be sent to M Khalid Rehmani, referee, at WhatsApp num­ber 03003607209.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023