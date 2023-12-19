30pc increase in salaries of SBP officers’ grades employees

ISLAMABAD - The salaries of the officers’ grades employees of State Bank of Paki­stan have been enhanced by 30 percent effective from July 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors of SBP has approved revision in com­pensation and benefits of officers under the New Compensation & Benefits Structure (NC&BS) as well as the Old Monetized Struc­ture (OMS) as per their respective terms and conditions with effect from July 1, 2023, official source told The Nation.

The Board of Directors is em­powered to make regulations per­taining to recruitment, compen­sation and terms of service of the employees.

The State Bank of Pakistan BOD has approved a hike of 15 per­cent to 30 percent in the salaries of Officer Grade-2(OG-2) to Officer Grade-08 of the employees hired under New Compensation & Bene­fits Structure (NC&BS), the source revealed.

However, the salaries of Old Monetized Salary Structure (OMS) employees of Officer Group-01 to Officer Groups-08 have been enhanced by 15 per­cent across the board for all the grades, the source said.

As of June 2023, approximate­ly 1178 employees were working in the State Bank of Pakistan; out of which over 1,101 were regular employees while the remaining were contract appointments.

The service/compensation structure of the SBP has been di­vided into two groups. One is old monetized salary structure (OMS) and the second is new compensa­tion & benefits structure (NC&BS).

The NC&BS is based on contrib­utory retirement scheme, and the employees who are working un­der it are entitled to contributory provident fund and gratuity. Ma­jority of the SBP employees (81pc) belong to the NC&BS.

Similarly, the employees serv­ing under old monetized salary structure (OMS), who are around 19 percent of the SBP workforce, are entitled to pension at the end of service based on the last drawn salary.

According the source, the sal­aries of the employees of OG-2, working under NC&BS, has been increased by 30 percent, OG-3, OG-4, OG-5 by 25 percent, OG-6 by 20 percent, while OG-7 and OG-8 have been enhanced by 15 percent.

The minimum salary of OG-08, under NC&BS, is Rs1.686 million while the maximum is Rs3.935 million. The minimum salary of OG-07 is 1.071 million, while the maximum for the 2.5 million.

The minimum salary for OG-08 working under old monetized sal­ary structure (OMS) is Rs137000, while the maximum is Rs 1.195 million. For OG-07 of OMS, the minimum salary is Rs106000, while the maximum is RsRs 974000.