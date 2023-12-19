Arabic language source of unity for Muslims worldwide: Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, Monday joined the commemoration of 2023 Arabic Language Day at the UN, saying the language has been a source of solace, enlightenment, and unity for Muslims worldwide.

“This commemoration holds immense importance, particularly for the Arab as well as the Muslim nations, including Pakistan, as Arabic is not merely a language; it is the vessel that carries the divine words of the Holy Quran,” he told an event organized by Saudi Arabia at the spacious chamber of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages. The other languages are: English, French, Spanish, Russian and Chinese.

“Together, let us forge a path of unity, understanding, and peace, recognizing that language is not merely a means of communication but a bridge that connects hearts and minds,” Ambassador Akram said .

Urdu, Pakistan’s national language, he said, traces at least one-thirds of its etymology to Arabic, and millions of Pakistanis learn it out of conviction and because of their love for Islam.

“Millions more also learn Arabic because it is a gateway to their livelihood and prosperity, as they are welcomed by our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in other Arabic speaking countries. Therefore, Arabic for Pakistan is an essential reality and objective.

“The language came to Pakistan a few years after the emergence of Islam when Muhammad bin Qasim landed on the shores of Sindh and it has never left the sub-continent ever since”, the Pakistani envoy added.

“This was the initiation of Islam in South Asia.”

The Arabic language, he said, has served as a bridge from Maghreb to China, connecting diverse communities and fostering understanding among different cultures.

“In our diverse global community, the United Nations aims to serve as a platform for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation,”Ambassador Akram said. The inclusion of Arabic as one of the official UN languages not only upholds world’s linguistic diversity but also amplifies the voices and aspirations of millions of people in the Arab and Islamic world.